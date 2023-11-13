MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 13, 2023, the Monroe City School Board announced that approximately five schools were identified by the Louisiana Department of Education as Top Gains Honorees. According to officials, three schools improved enough to move to the next letter grade on the grade scale, 11 schools improved with nine schools gaining over 2 SPS points and 4 of those 9 schools gaining more than 5 points.

Top Gain Honorees

Cypress Point Elementary

J.S. Clark Magnet Elementary

Sallie Humble Elementary

Lexington Elementary

Neville High School

Next Letter Grade Improvements

Carroll Junior High School

Sallie Humble Elementary School

Lexington Elementary School

Schools Improving Over 5 Points

Carroll Junior High School

Sallie Humble Elementary School

Martin Luther King Junior High School

Lexington Elementary School

To see performance scores for Louisiana schools and districts, click here.