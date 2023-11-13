MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 13, 2023, the Monroe City School Board announced that approximately five schools were identified by the Louisiana Department of Education as Top Gains Honorees. According to officials, three schools improved enough to move to the next letter grade on the grade scale, 11 schools improved with nine schools gaining over 2 SPS points and 4 of those 9 schools gaining more than 5 points.
Top Gain Honorees
- Cypress Point Elementary
- J.S. Clark Magnet Elementary
- Sallie Humble Elementary
- Lexington Elementary
- Neville High School
Next Letter Grade Improvements
- Carroll Junior High School
- Sallie Humble Elementary School
- Lexington Elementary School
Schools Improving Over 5 Points
- Carroll Junior High School
- Sallie Humble Elementary School
- Martin Luther King Junior High School
- Lexington Elementary School
To see performance scores for Louisiana schools and districts, click here.