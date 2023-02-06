WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 10, 2023, Louisiana Delta Community College announced its campus in West Monroe, La. will offer Forklift Training courses. According to officials, students will learn the latest OSHA standards, engineering principles of lift equipment, basic operation safety, and inspection procedures.

Training will include a hands-on portion to make sure the employees can correctly drive the forklift. Upcoming class dates can be found in the list below.

February 17, 2023

March 17, 2023

April 21, 2023

May 19, 2023

June 16, 2023

The cost for the course is $200 and classes will take place from 8 AM to 4:30 PM on each date mentioned in the list above.

To sign up for the course, be sure to visit https://campussuite3.forms-db.com/view.php?id=148478.