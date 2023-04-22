MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Delta Community College Foundation will host their 2nd Annual Hats and Horses fundraiser on May 6, 2023. The fundraiser raises money for scholarships that will assist Louisiana Delta Community College students in short-term and long-term programs.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce

There will be numerous activities available at this event such as live music, fashion and hat competition, games, and more. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor of this event, please contact Mya Romero at foundation@ladlelta.edu or (318) 345-9395.

If you would like more information or to purchase a ticket, CLICK HERE.