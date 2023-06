WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe congratulated Louie Lowe, support staff for the City’s Code Enforcement Department, for being named the City of West Monroe’s Employee of the Month for June.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Above is a photo of Louie with the plaque he was presented with for this honor. Louie is standing with Code Enforcement Director Jonathan Kaufman, Code Enforcement Supervisor Shannon Fletcher, and Mayor Staci Mitchell.