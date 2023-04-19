MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 19, 2023, the Lopa Donate Life event took place at the St. Francis Medical Center. The event consisted of the Lopa Donate Life flag being raised near the entrance of the medical center and butterflies were released in Anna Gray Noe Park.
I strongly encourage anyone who are not an organ donor to consider it because of life going on through your organs.Lennette Romero, Family Member of Donor
It not only impacts the individual who passes on, but it also allows those who are left without their loved ones, it gives them the opportunity to still feel their presence even though they are not here.Anna Wright, Family Member of Donor