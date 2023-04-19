MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 19, 2023, the Lopa Donate Life event took place at the St. Francis Medical Center. The event consisted of the Lopa Donate Life flag being raised near the entrance of the medical center and butterflies were released in Anna Gray Noe Park.

I strongly encourage anyone who are not an organ donor to consider it because of life going on through your organs. Lennette Romero, Family Member of Donor