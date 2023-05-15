OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Ouachita Parish School Board battles a conflict with its longstanding practice of prayer in school board meetings. According to the Ouachita Citizen, the school board received a complaint from a resident about prayers in the name of Jesus Christ when beginning meetings.

According to reports, the school board was contacted by the Freedom from Religion Foundation on behalf of the resident. Dr. Coker, superintendent of Ouachita Parish Schools received the document on April 19, 2023. The School Board held a meeting following the complaint on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, to discuss whether or not the board should decide to abandon its practice. Attorney Elmer Noah, the Board’s legal counsel, is responsible for creating potential alternatives for the historic practice.

We are following the story and will keep you updated with more information.