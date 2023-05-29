West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Memorial Day is a time for veterans, friends, and families to come together, and honor those who have died serving our country.

Lori Coronada is the granddaughter of a fallen soldier. Her connection to memorial day is special.

“Charles Panky, everybody called him Panky. He was my grandfather and he fought in World War II, and he died on his birthday. He was a very proud Purple Heart recipient.”

Coronada says Pankey survived being shot in the chest. She says he was then flown from Germany to England.

“When he was well, they sent him back out to the frontline. He recovered, and some of the shrapnel was not to be removed, so he always had that. He always had to tell stories every time he had a chest X-ray and every time we had to take him to the emergency room. He was always telling stories.”

Coronada says these are the stories she will never forget. She says Pankey made a huge impact on her life.

“Oh, how proud I have always been. He’s just a wonderful man. Kind, and caring. He was just always there. He was just a great man, friend, husband, father, and grandfather.”

Although memorial day could be painful for some families, Coronada says Pankey will always be watching over her.

“It’s emotional, as you can obviously tell, but he suffered for so long in such chronic pain that we know where he is, and he will always be remembered.”

