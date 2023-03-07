MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Law enforcement in Ouachita Parish is working to combat shootings and crime that have been occurring in the area. The most recent shooting happened Sunday Morning in Monroe, leaving one male victim deceased at the corner of Burg Jones Lane and Thelma Drive.

One resident expressed they have concerns about the crime in the area, and there have been multiple incidents that have happened. However, in their opinion, nothing has been done to stop it.

Glenn Springfield shared it is a joint effort to prevent such incidents from happening.

There needs to be an interaction between the law enforcement and the general public, for us to be effective, we know that. We live in a parish where alot of people are good with letting us know and working with us. We have to send the message that we are not going to tolerate that and that the courts will back up with stronger sentences, make a post bond, and make those that are responsible for the crime pay the penalties and do the time Glenn Springfield, Public Information Officer at Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Springfield also encouraged residents to take action in keeping their community safe by avoiding large crowds and places where they know a recent crime took place. Citizens are also encouraged to be proactive and preventive by calling if they see something or someone suspicious.