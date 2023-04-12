MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— The nursing shortage continues to affect hospitals and clinics globally. St. Francis Medical Center is one local hospital that is still struggling with this issue.

Kayla Johnson, vice president of patient care services at St. Francis, explained more on the cause of the nursing shortage. “We really got into a nursing shortage in 2020. When COVID started, those that were able to retire went ahead and retired; those that wanted to go travel and make big money, then those that were young didn’t have kids, they went and traveled and did that, so that kind of expedited the need for nurses to stay local.”

Johnson also told us how this shortage affects the day-to-day operations. “When you’re short nurses, it makes it harder on the nurses at the bedside because, where we would normally like to staff a one-to-five nurse-patient ratio, it’s actually a one-to-six.”

Johnson explained what St. Francis is doing to retain and recruit nurses. “We’ve been able to give increases; we have CNAs that we’re sending back to school to become LPNs to then become RNs. We also are using more LPNs on the hospital side than we have in the past at ULM, where we’re partnering with them. They have a boot camp that then tries to bring in high school students.”