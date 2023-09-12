MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 11, 2023, local high school students attended the Northeast Louisiana Career and Exploration Fair at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The students got a chance to speak with local businesses and colleges at the event.
Approximately 27 schools and nearly 3,000 students attended the event.
You can’t help but be very excited for their future and for our community because that’s our future coming through today. When we all come together, we can do amazing things for these students. So, it’s very exciting.Dr. Ronald Berry, President of the University of Louisiana Monroe