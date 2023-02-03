WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE,KARD) –Johnna Utzman was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 after her mother’s death in 2013. After being diagnosed with cancer, her father also passed away. She is helping others through their grief journey with her book “The Front Porch.

Utzman says that her mother’s home inspired the title in Clark County, Mississippi, where they would sit on the front porch to rest, play and have a good time. Her book depicts some of her core childhood memories, and this is where she was able to draw her strength during difficult times.

She said during her journey, she wrote down her feelings on a piece of paper, and that paper was her “front porch.” Utzman says assisting and encouraging others has helped her through her journey.

God called us to help each other. go find a place where you can sit, go find a place where you can meditate and pray and realize that you can have a front porch wherever you are. “ Johnna Utzman, Local Author and cancer survivor.

Utzman will celebrate nine years of being cancer free on February 27th.