MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On September 8, 2023, and September 9, 2023, the Live Original Sister Conference will have an event at the Civic Center. This event is expected to have an estimated economic impact of over $1,165,570 for Ouachita Parish.

This will be a two-day conference with a variety of speakers and breakout sessions. Attendees can choose from Songwriting and worship Leading, Writing, Podcasting, Media, Fitness, Mental Health, Parenting, Family Ministry, or Spiritual Growth for their breakout session.

We’re excited and expectant to see how God will move over this weekend. Elizabeth Mercer, Live Original Community Assistant

For more information, you can visit the website at Monroe-westmonroe.org or losisterconference.com.