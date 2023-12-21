OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Living Well Foundation has announced its selection for the non-profit agencies in Ouachita Parish and surrounding parishes to receive grant money that primarily focuses on the health and well-being of the community.

According to officials, the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana was one of the 17 chosen by the foundation to receive the largest investments in the funding projects towards expanding the footprint, including new Boys and Girls Clubs sites in rural areas.

In the past year, three new Boys and Girls Clubs of North Louisiana were opened, including Monroe, Bastrop, and Farmervile. According to officials, the grant money will help fund the afterschool programs in the rural sites to establish the mark and become the go-to option for parents who need afterschool care.

For more information about the foundation, you can visit the website at www.livingwellfoundation.net.