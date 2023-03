WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 25, 2023, at 9:30 AM, the Living Gospel Church’s West Monroe assembly will host a College Fair and Credit 101 class.

Photo courtesy of the Living Gospel Church-West Monroe

Officials of Louisiana Delta Community College, the University of Louisiana Monroe, and the McCann School of Business & Technology will be at the event. The church is located at 700 Montgomery Avenue in West Monroe, La.