MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 11 AM, Louisiana Governor-Elect Jeff Landry (R- LA) will hold a press conference at the University of Louisiana Monroe. Officials confirmed that Landry will announce major cabinet appointments during the press conference.

