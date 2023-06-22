OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As a participant in the Get Down and Clean Up program, Ouachita Parish Public Library is pleased to work with Keep Louisiana Beautiful and the State Library of Louisiana. Ouachita Parish Public Library is one of the public libraries in 31 parishes to help launch this program in Louisiana.

Library card holders can now visit any of Ouachita Parish Public Library’s 10 branch locations to check out litter clean-up kits, which contain garbage bags, safety jackets, and litter grabbers, for a week. The Get Down and Clean Up program gives residents a way to get supplies for enhancing their neighborhoods.

All ages can participate in this program, but an adult 18 years and up is required to check out the kits. Participants will be given instructions with a QR code leading to an online reporting form for tracking hours, trash bags collected, and other pertinent statistics.

This program provides the perfect opportunity for students to get service hours for school. It’s also a great hands-on way for families, small homeschool groups, youth groups, and scouts to care for their neighborhood. We encourage you to have fun with it. Play some music and dance your way to a cleaner Louisiana! Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director