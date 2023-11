WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 6, 2023, from 5 PM to 7 PM, the Louisiana Department of Health will host a town hall meeting about the series Listen to H.E.R. at the West Monroe Community Center. The series is a town hall series to gather women’s health needs across Louisiana.

To register, you can visit bit.ly/region8listentoher.