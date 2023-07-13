All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 12, 2023, at approximately 9:34 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Wood Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim advised police that 26-year-old Brooklyn Cierra Bailey allegedly forced herself into the victim’s home and assaulted him.

According to the affidavit, officers learned that Bailey is the mother of one of the victim’s children. Police went on to locate Bailey leaving the scene.

Once authorities made contact with Bailey, they noticed a 7-month-old child lying unrestrained and sitting next to a bag of marijuana in the vehicle. According to authorities, Bailey admitted to drinking too much alcohol and driving to confront her former partner.

Police also noticed cuts and swelling on the right side of the 7-month-old child’s head. During the investigation, police learned that Bailey allegedly came to the victim’s residence and assaulted the victim while the victim’s three small children were present.

During the incident, the victim followed Bailey to her vehicle and saw his 7-month-old son lying in the front seat. The victim removed the child from the vehicle due to the safety of the child and returned inside the home.

Police went on to learn that Bailey allegedly entered the home the second time through a busted kitchen window. The victim and his four small children fled to a bedroom and locked the door. Bailey was able to force her way into the bedroom and removed the infant.

According to officials, the infant was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries and Bailey was arrested for the following offenses: