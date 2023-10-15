LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 15, 2023, around 12 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop E were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 127 near Nebo. As a result of the crash, 49-year-old Roy Houston was killed.

The initial investigation uncovered that Houston was driving a 2020 Kia traveling north on Louisiana Highway 127. Houston’s vehicle left the roadway, traveled down the ditch embankment and struck a tree.

Houston was unrestrained in the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.