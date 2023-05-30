OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, June 5, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists will begin to construct new left and right turn lanes on US 165 at Scott Drive near Sterlington, in Ouachita Parish.

According to officials, the required work will necessitate intermittent lane closures on US 165, although traffic and local traffic will be maintained at all times. The intermittent lane closures will mainly be at nights between 6:30 AM and 6:30 PM.

No lane closures will be allowed and the Construction of this project is expected to last approximately 90 days.