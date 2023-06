MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, work will begin to construct new roadway lighting on US 165 from Richwood Road No. 1 / Martin Luther King Drive to LA 15 in Ouachita Parish. The work will require intermittent left lane closures on U.S. 165, although through traffic and local traffic will be maintained at all times.

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

Construction on this project is scheduled to last around 30 calendar days. Work will be performed, weather permitting.