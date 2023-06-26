OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development would like to inform motorists that beginning on Friday, June 30, 2023, until Sunday, July 2, 2023, there will be intermittent lane closures on LA 617, Thomas Road, over the I-20 overpass, starting at 8 PM, in West Monroe.

Through traffic and local traffic will be maintained at all times. The intermittent lane closures will be at night between 8 PM and 6 AM on the northbound side of LA 617. This work will be performed weather premitting.