OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The southbound right lane of US 165 at the intersection of LA 134 and Keystone Road in Sterlington, Ouachita Parish, is temporarily closed, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The closure is necessary for the Department of Transportation and Development crews to conduct repairs to US 165 that happened due to joint buckling from extreme heat. The lane is anticipated to be reopened late on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.