WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 16, 2023, KTVE/KARD celebrated Founder’s Day. In celebration of Founder’s Day, the KTVE/KARD family completed our 5th Annual Homeless Veterans Food Drive.

Over the past few months, we have been working closely with Mac’s Fresh Market, Drax, Ryan Chevrolet, the Wellspring, and Jackson Street Church of Christ to make the food drive a success.

This year, over four tons of food was donated. Since 2018, the food drive has brought in around 35 tons of food.

We would like to thank everyone in the community for your support and all of the participants who worked and donated to the food drive.