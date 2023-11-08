WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From December 1, 2023, at 2 PM, to December 2, 2023, at 2 PM, RoeTown Radio and KTVE/KARD will host the Rudolph Roundup Toy Drive. RoeTown Radio will be live for 24 hours, encouraging listeners to bring toys to donate.

The RoeTown Radio is located at Music City Studios in West Monroe, La. There will be live music during the day, a gaming tournament for the kids, and more.

Toy drop-off locations are listed in the table below.

Location Address Music City Studios 1511 North 7th Street,

West Monroe, La. Back Alley Market Downtown West Monroe River City Nutrition Corner of Arkansas Road & North 7th Street

in West Monroe, La. River City Nutrition Reloaded 1301 Thomas Road,

West Monroe, La. Faye Faye’s Nutrition 740 North Main Street,

Farmerville, La.

The collected toys will be delivered to children in need on Christmas Eve.