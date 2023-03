MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual Membership Drive and Crawfish Boil for the Krewe of Janus are scheduled to take place on April 29, 2023. The crawfish boil will start at 3 PM at the Krewe of Janus on Louisville Avenue.

Photo courtesy of Krewe of Janus

Tickets can be purchased for $40 for all you can eat crawfish. If you join the Krewe as a member, the $40 will be applied as a credit toward your membership dues.

Tickets can be purchased online HERE. Click on the date of the crawfish boil for ticket options.