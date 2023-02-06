Event Details

Krewe of Janus Children’s

Mardi Gras Parade Registration will take place at 9 AM, with floats

lining up at 9:30 AM

and the parade rolling at 10 AM.

This event will take place at Pecanland Mall.

Downtown West Monroe

Mardi Gras Festivities The event will take place at 11 AM.

Krewe of Paws

Mardi Gras Pet Parade Registration will begin at 11 AM,

followed by float and costume judging at noon.

The parade will roll at 1 PM.

Jester Jog Color 5K The event will take place in Alley Park.

All finishers receive a medal, shirt, and

sunglasses. Proceeds benefit the Downtown West Monroe

Revitalization Group.

Downtown Monroe Mardi

Gras Bash The Masur Museum of Art will have a free mask-making pop-up.

Go DJ Kidd will be providing live entertainment,

and Kitchen Cooking and Kona Ice will be selling food

and treats.