MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Krewe of Janus is Celebrating 40 years since they brought Mardi Gras magic to the twin cities.

Lucy Holtzclaw, Captain of Krewe of Janus, told NBC 10 about the parade. “We started in 1984, and we just increased over and over; like this year, we have about 60 entries overall.”

Karen McCaa, Captain of Krewe of Janus, explained how they try to implement something new for the parade. “We implemented a signature throw this year, and it’s anything hats, visors, baseball caps, fedoras. So if you get one of those special hats, it will have been decorated by one of our Krewe members.”

Holtzclaw gave insight into the theme of this year’s parade. “This year, we decided on 40 years of Janus. So all the floats you have seen today are every Krewe member who picked a past parade theme.”

With 40 years of the parade, there is tons of history. The Biedenharn Museum has an exhibit where you can see some of the past artifacts of the krewe on display.

Ralph Calhoun, director of the Biedenharn Museum, told NBC 10 about the exhibit. “We’ve got an exhibit of 17 gowns and robes of kings and queens from Krewe of Janus. We’ve done this exhibit annually for about five or six years now, and really, this year is the biggest, and quite honestly, the best that we’ve done is up through the 25th of February, which is a Saturday.”