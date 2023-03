WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Kiroli Park gave thanks to Kona Ice of NELA for their partnership. The Kiroli Foundation receives a portion of the Kona Ice sales made at the park. These donations are used for special projects.

Photo courtesy of Kiroli Park

A check for $4,500 was presented by Kona Ice representatives to West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell, Kiroli Foundation President Katie May, and park staff members for the Sunken Gardens within Kiroli Park. Since 2012, the Kiroli Foundation has received $19,000 in donations.