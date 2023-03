WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 18, 2023, Kona Ice of Northeast Louisiana invites residents to grab a free Kona shaved ice in honor of Tax Day. Free shaved ice will be available from 1:30 PM until 3:30 PM.

Photo courtesy of Kona Ice of NELA

The truck will be located at Coldwell Banker Group One Realty off of Cypress Street in West Monroe.