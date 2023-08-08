MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On July 28, 2023, the Kitty DeGree Foundation made a $400,000 dollars donation to the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum towards the construction and educational programming of a new museum from one of the area’s most respected philanthropic organizations.
Today’s donation is going to make a positive difference in the lives and educational experiences of thousands of children now, and for many years to come. It is also an investment in our community and shows that our area understands the importance of expanding learning opportunities for our children.”Cildren’s Museum Directir Melissa Saye.