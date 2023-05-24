WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, officials of the City of West Monroe announced that Kiroli Park will close for the summer starting June 19, 2023, due to a major infrastructure project. According to officials, the closure will last until the end of September 2023.

During the project, the Kiroli Road vehicular bridge will be replaced due to the bridge being in poor shape and in need of a replacement. The park will be open from June 1, 2023, to June 18, 2023, from 7 AM to 8 PM.

For individuals who have purchased annual memberships to Kiroli Park, their memberships will be extended based on the number of days the park is closed. Officials of the Parks and Recreation Department encourage the public to visit other public parks in West Monroe, La., which are in the list below:

Highland Park Wetland Trails

Lazarre Park

Restoration Park

Brady Fields

Riverbend Community Health Park

For more information, contact officials at 318-396-4016.