by: Latrisha Parker
Posted: Mar 28, 2023 / 01:37 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 28, 2023 / 01:37 PM CDT
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Kiroli Park sets up its spring photo display.
The display is great for Easter and spring family photos. Residents are welcome to visit during this week’s spring break.
