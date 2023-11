WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Noon, Kiroli Park will reopen to the public. The park has been closed since the summer while a new Kiroli Road Bridge was installed.

Regular park hours will be from 7 AM to 5 PM due to the recent time change. Admission is $1 per person. The park will be open every day of the week.