MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the University of Louisiana at Monroe hosted Love the ULM Campus Cleanup in celebration for Love the Boot Week. Participants met at the Scott Plaza to begin the cleanup and each participant was allowed to select an area and collect litter.
We had 37 participants, including VCOM and ULM students and ULM faculty and staff. It is exciting to see that they want to fight Louisiana’s litter problem and take care of ULM. And today is Earth Day, what better way is there to celebrate!Joel Sinclair, Campus Activities Board Advisor