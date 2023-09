WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Keep West Monroe Beautiful was given the Circle of Excellence award from Keep Louisiana Beautiful. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser recently announced this year’s winners.

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

A total of 22 communities across Louisiana are recognized for their beautification efforts. During the KLB state conference at the Hilton in Baton Rouge, the Circle of Excellence award winners will receive a plaque and a $500 check.