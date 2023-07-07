MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, July 7, 2023, officials of Johnny’s Pizza House confirmed that the company’s 22 locations throughout northeast Louisiana partnered with the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum in a campaign that invited their customers to “Round Up” their pizza purchase totals to go toward the new museum. According to reports, Johnny’s management then matched the money raised and presented the museum with a check for over $15,000 on behalf of Johnny’s Pizza House.

Our Children’s Museum is an institution in northeast Louisiana, and we want to do our part to help it build its new home in Forsythe Park. This was a fun campaign, and our employees and customers got solidly behind it. Warren Hanks, General Manager Johnny’s Pizza House