MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — John Hartwell has been hired as the next director of athletics at the University of Louisiana Monroe. Previously, Hartwell served as the director at Troy University and Utah State University. On Monday, January 30, 2023, at 3:00 PM on the seventh floor of the ULM Library, ULM will hold a press conference for John Hartwell, the new director of ULM.

ULM was fortunate to attract an athletic leader of John’s caliber through our national search, We are excited about his work as we continue to move our athletic programs forward while maintaining our strong mission of changing the lives of our students, including our student-athletes. He brings a significant level of successful leadership and passion for the ULM Warhawk community. I appreciate the community members, faculty, staff, and students for their critical role in this search. We were fortunate to have the selection committee co-led by Carmen Wright and Coach Michael Federico. Dr. Ron Berry President of the University of Louisiana Monroe