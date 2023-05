STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE.KARD) — On Monday, June 5, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will begin construction for new left and right lanes on US 165 at Scott Drive near Sterlington, Louisiana.

Officials confirmed traffic and local traffic will be maintained at all times and no lane closures will be allowed during peak driving times. The City of Monroe appreciates your patience and would like to remind drivers to drive with caution through the construction area.