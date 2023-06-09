OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that work will begin to construct new roadway lighting on US 165 from Richwood Road No 1, Martin Luther King Drive to LA 15 Winnsboro Road, in Ouachita Parish.

The required work will necessitate intermittent left lane closures on US 165, through traffic and local traffic will be maintained at all times. The City of Monroe appreciates your patience and would like to remind drivers to drive with caution through the construction area.