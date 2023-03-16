All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2021, officials of the Monroe Police Department were called to South 10th Street in reference to a shooting. Officers learned that a female victim was shot in the abdominal area.

According to police, the shooting took place after a fight between two females. Following the fight, one of the females and her boyfriend, Anthony Bates, entered a maroon Dodge Charger and attempted to flee the scene.

Officers learned that the other female stood in front of the vehicle and Bates exited the car, engaging in an argument with the female’s boyfriend. During the argument, the female’s boyfriend and Bates allegedly exchanged gunshots at each other.

Officials went on to obtain video surveillance of the alleged incident and observed Bates allegedly holding a handgun, and firing gunshots while in the driver seat of the vehicle. Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Bates for Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Bates was arrested on Thursday, March 16, 2023, and his bond was set at $200,000.