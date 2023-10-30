All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 28, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Duff Road in Monroe, La. in reference to an assault with a firearm complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim and were advised that 32-year-old Dusten C. Powell allegedly stopped his vehicle in front of the victim’s motorcycle on Swartz School Road, causing the victim to stop in the roadway.

According to the affidavit, the victim and Powell then engaged in a verbal altercation, and the victim attempted to leave the scene. Deputies were advised that Powell allegedly pointed a gun towards the victim and stated, “I’ll kill you.”

The victim immediately fled the scene. Witnesses of the incident told deputies the same testimony that the victim said.

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, authorities made contact with Powell and he denied the allegations; however, he allegedly confirmed that he and the victim were in a verbal altercation. Powell was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.