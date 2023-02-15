WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The FBRC Cherry Pie Extravaganza will be held on February 17, 2023, and February 18, 2023, at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. The event will showcase rabbits and cavy from across the country.

NBC 10 has learned that the event is expected to bring an estimated economic impact of over $216,000 to Ouachita Parish.

The adaptability of the Ike will be fully displayed this weekend as hundreds of rabbit owners from 10 states will be in West Monroe for the annual FBRC Cherry Pie Extravaganza rabbit show. The Ike Hamilton Expo is a huge economic driver for Ouachita parish as it continues to host shows that provide tremendous sports tourism for our region. We welcome the American Rabbit Breeders Association Cherry Pie Show and wish them the best of luck this weekend. Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Executive Vice President of Sales

For more information, call 318-387-5691.