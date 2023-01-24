KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Photo courtesy of the Ike Hamilton Expo
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Jan 24, 2023 / 10:44 AM CST
Updated: Jan 24, 2023 / 10:44 AM CST
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From January 26, 2023, to February 5, 2023, the Ike Derby Classic cutting horse show will be held at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.
For more information, be sure to call 318-325-9160.
