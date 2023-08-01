All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 19, 2023, at 12:04 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were called to the intersection of Trenton Street and Cryer Street due to a disturbance. While en route to the scene, authorities were advised that the suspect was carrying an orange water cooler and was last seen walking away from the scene.

Police went on to make contact with the suspect at a nearby gas station and identified him as 29-year-old Darrell Christopher Bunch. Once Bunch was detained in handcuffs, he allegedly stated, “I didn’t hit her.”

According to police, Bunch was transported to Trenton Street and Claiborne Street and the victim advised that Bunch allegedly assaulted her all over her body. Police were also advised that Bunch allegedly assaulted the victim with a tree limb during the incident.

Police also learned that Bunch allegedly assaulted the victim prior to this incident and the alleged assault occurred due to Bunch stealing $85 from the victim’s Cash App card the day before the incident.

Bunch was charged with Theft, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Domestic Abuse Battery.