MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, November 7, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe Campus Activities Board is inviting the public to their annual tree lighting ceremony and a fireworks show starting at 5 P.M.

The event will take place at Scott Plaza, next to the ULM Library. The newly crowned Miss ULM Gabrelle McLeod, Mr. ULM Jonathan DeCour, and Miss ULM’s Teen Bella Fontana will host the ceremony, and the ULM Hawkline dance team and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia will have a performance. President Ron Berry will light the tree and the fireworks show will follow.

The tree lighting ceremony is a cherished tradition we share with the community. It serves as a beacon of unity, tradition, and peace and is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the end of another year together and the new year to come. Sidney Jones, Coordinstor of Student Activities ans CAB Advisor

According to officials, the first 100 students to arrive at the tree lighting ceremony will receive some special gifts and a chance to paint and keep their own holiday ornament. The ULM Multicultural Affairs office will also conduct a giveaway for the student.

This event is free to the public.