MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to officials, the increasing living costs have resulted in a surge of requests for assistance from the Salvation Army. The organization is experiencing escalating expenses to deliver such crucial services.

According to officials, the Salvation Army is seeking assistance from the community to help meet the increased need. The Salvation Army is asking the community to donate at a local red kettle or online at MonroeKettle.org.

Holiday donations fuel our capacity to offer critical financial support to families and individuals in crisis year-round. This assistance helps individuals and families stay in their homes, keep their utilities on, and feed their families, alongside our Christmas assistance initiatives. Captain Jerry Casey, Commanding officer of The Salvation Army

You can visit the website at SalvationArmyMonroe.org or call 662-455-9679 to donate or learn more about how you can support the Salvation Army this Christmas. If you would like to volunteer you can email allyssia.darby@uss.salvationarmy.org.