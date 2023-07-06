WEST MONORE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday, July 8, 2023, the community is invited to stop by Highland Park in West Monroe, La. to participate in a Day of Play. The event will start from 9 AM to 11 AM, there will be games, bike rides, and trail walks.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe Parks and Recreation Department

Kona Ice will be set up to sell snow cones. The public is encouraged to use the Highland Park Day of Play to visit the newest park and participate in some summertime family fun. For more information about the Day of Play, contact the West Monroe Parks and Recreation

Department at 318-396-4016.