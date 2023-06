This image shows the logo of the City of Monroe.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, June 22, 2023, Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe are getting ready for this summer’s Picnic in the Park, hosted by Healthy Funroe. This event will take place at Forsythe Park from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Healthy Funroe has planned a family-friendly event, with food trucks, activities, and live music by Clara McBroom. You can find the latest details by following their Facebook page at facebook.com/monroecity.