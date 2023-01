WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 18, 2023, and February 19, 2023, the West Monroe Convention Center will have a gun show event.

The event will take place from 9 AM to 5 PM on February 18, 2023, and from 10 AM to 4 PM on February 19, 2023. There will be a $10 fee for everyone older than 12 years old and a $2 fee for children who are under 11 years old.